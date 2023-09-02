I like to vote for people based upon what they've DONE, not what they're saying. This year I've been impressed by the actions of all three of the Longview City Council members who are running for re-election. Ruth Kendall, Mike Wallin and Christopher Ortiz have shown me that when elected officials really do their homework and approach a problem with the facts (rather than partisan divisiveness), the work of governing CAN be done in a civilized and well-researched manner.

Ramona Leber has shown she listens to people and respects the opinions of others, which is something that's been lacking in Council meetings this past year. Too often these days, folks are choosing to believe what they think, and I want my tax dollars spent by people who believe the real facts. If we waited for plans to be perfect before beginning a project, we'd never start anything!

I'm proud the city is taking responsible action on homelessness, civic involvement and community rebuilding after the past years of pain and loss.

My history as a labor organizer has taught me that we go a lot farther when we go together, and that's why I'm urging you to join me and vote for Ruth Kendall, Mike Wallin, Christopher Ortiz and Ramona Leber. Thanks.

Judy DeVoe

Longview

