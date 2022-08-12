 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Use your vote wisely; be inspired by Bill Russell

Thanks for printing a brief story of a true hero: Bill Russell. ("Bill Russell was a champion of basketball and social justice" by Michael Paul Williams, The Daily News online, August 3, 2022)

Russell was never afraid to stand up for what was right, a true inspiration. With the multiple crises of poverty in the world’s richest country, it is time for us to take a stand as well. Ask questions and vote for candidates who work to move us forward to an equitable country for everyone. Affordable housing, child care, and health care, plus a permanent expanded Child Tax Credit, and more. If the candidates don’t support these equity initiatives, they don’t earn our votes. Use your vote wisely; be inspired by Bill Russell.

Willie Dickerson

Snohomish, Washington

