Letter to the Editor: Underprescribing opiates isn't the problem; it's the overuse of prescriptions

Underprescribing opiates may occur in rare circumstances and is not appropriate, but the much more critical issue in the U.S. is the overuse of prescription opiates.

Up until the 1990s, U.S. opiate prescriptions were very low and comparable to other countries. Due to aggressive marketing by drug companies, false claims that long-acting opiates are not addicting, and pressure on state licensing boards to discipline physicians for not treating pain aggressively, opiate prescriptions shot up in the country. We are by far the largest prescription opiate using country in the world (5% world population, 30% world opiate consumption).