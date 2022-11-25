Letter to the Editor: Uncensored Twitter good for democracy

Regarding Mark Weisbrot's online column against Twitter's new policy of free speech. Weisbrot works for the Center for Economic and Policy Research, a progressive organization.

He wants Twitter's contributions "monitored" (censored). Twitter is the organization that has tolerated and left uncensored all the hate speech and talk of violence against President Trump. Just who is going to determine, on Twitter, what is unacceptable or not? The organization that has never censored or stopped the attacks on President Trump and his family?

Weisbrot does not seem to understand the concept of free speech. Just how does discussion from all sides "threaten democracy"? It, instead, promotes democracy, by not letting one camp, the left — who is controlled by wealth — peddle their falsehoods ad lib to unsuspecting citizens, some of whom do not have access to any media other than a very left leaning mainstream media.

Twitter, uncensored, would let individuals determine what is worthy, in their eyes, of believing and following or not. It might get some people to think instead of accepting one-sided views.

Mel Schaures

Castle Rock