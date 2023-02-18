How is it that a leader of the world's "most powerful nation" takes Holy Communion and crosses himself with one hand and with the other gestures abortion as "health," "rights," "choice," and "planning"?

How is it a U.S. senator and the head of his party in the Senate promotes the immigration of women of childbearing age to provide a generation of factory workers and promotes his party's stand on abortion? How is it the Oregon governor-elect takes "a stand" with Planned Parenthood (who's really running the state)?

Dear reader, the innocent target here is our unborn babies, if we are still able to call the fetus a baby.

-Isaiah 5:22 "Woe to those who call evil good, and good evil; Who put darkness for light, and light for darkness; Who put bitter for sweet, and sweet for bitter!"

Dear reader, we can all give thanks our mothers "chose" to keep us ..."thank you mom," I get to love my wife, my children, my grandchildren, and my extended family at reunions.

Monty Gorley

Castle Rock