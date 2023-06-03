The Daily News' May 23rd edition commemorated modern Israel’s creation with opinions of equal length. Israel was covered by a public relations professional repeating common creation myth, overlooking any disastrous consequences. Avoided was that Theodor Herzl started the Zionist movement in 1897 and by the 1930s newly installed British rule suppressed the indigenous revolt to the efforts of the colonizing and controlling by Zionists.

Anxious to remove the British, underground/terrorist Zionists bombed the King David hotel, British HQ and later Deir Yassin massacre encouraging Palestinians to become refugees, one of many such efforts. Two leaders of the underground went on to become Israeli prime ministers.

The Palestinian plight was presented by an Arizona university professor whose account correlates well with the many histories I’ve read, often, if not predominantly from Israeli historians. The U.S. rewards the aggressors of the ongoing genocidal efforts, called the Nakba or catastrophe by the Palestinians. Israel is around 21st in national gross personal income, and first for many years in foreign aid until Ukraine. Numerous appeals for donation to an apartheid Israel leave me unmoved.

Richard Nau

Longview

