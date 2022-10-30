Letter to the Editor: Try turning off the TV during 'political silly season'

Let me tell y'all I did something I never thought I could. For 24 hours, I watched no live television, no political shows, no opinion shows, no listening to hate speak and no political ads.

Wow! My blood pressure dropped. My wife and I had normal conversations. Even my dog snuggled up in my lap somehow knowing I wasn't gonna jump up and yell at the "tube."

I highly recommend this course of therapy. And, at least until the "political silly season" is over, I simply will record and watch my favorite British mysteries, DIY and cooking shows, and of course, football. That way I can fast forward past the candidates for Oregon offices blabbering on and on.

Yessir, for a short time, I found I could tune out, turn off and drop back into something akin to normalcy.

By the way. I support John Jabusch, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and Brad Thurman. They are good folks we can count on.

Jim Hill

Kelso