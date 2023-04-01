Did you know during the four years Donald Trump was president there were nearly 4,000 train accidents in the United States?

Donald Trump and his Secretary of Transportation Elaine Choi never went to visit the people and area where those accidents happened, never.

What Trump did make sure to do was to deregulate safety requirements for the railroad industry so they could cut corners and make higher profits.

Now that Trump is running for president again, he was sure to be handing out his hats in East Palestine, Ohio, claiming to blame our present President Joe Biden for the environmental disaster that has hit that area of the country. Trump, the king of the grifters, is at it again and his loyal cult followers are eating it up hook, line and sinker.

The new infrastructure package, passed by Biden and the Democrats, will in time, help to alleviate derailments in the future. Our goal for the future should be to keep the gifter’s office.

How can Republicans, whose party always puts business profits over people, continue to call themselves "pro-life"?

Joe Hobson

Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 175 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.