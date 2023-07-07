I am writing this to talk about a recent political event in South Carolina. Donald Trump arrived in a small town in South Carolina where he took over main street with a parade of himself. Businesses were unable to run because of the commotion. Parking for individuals with daily tasks was nowhere to be found. In every which way Trump disrupted the order of this small town. Which isn’t the first time he has disrupted order.

Repeatedly we see Donald Trump completely disregard precedent and real law in the sake of throwing a fit. During the Jan. 6 insurrection, Donald Trump completely disregarded the safety of American citizens and sent them into the capitol building like wind-up toy soldiers. And yet he cares not if others are hurt.

Donald Trump does not believe in the Democratic Republic of the U.S and continues to prove that through his disregard for other Americans. He simply expects things to be handed to him without any sort of debate and that is the clearest sign of a weak leader.

Donald Trump's presidency has created a new Republican party of candidates that want to break the system for their personal gain. Candidates who do not believe in democracy and simply wish to sit in office and be told they are right in every way. These presidents will have lasting effects in our society and our country.

Cole Stephens

Longview

