Letter to the Editor: Trump broke the law by having classified material in unsecure location

The left claims various infractions and the right is trying to obfuscate the core fact. It's quite simple. Google search USC 18, section 1924, which clearly states it is illegal to have classified material in an unsecured place. Trump's people have admitted he had classified material at Mar-a-Lago. Trump has lied about this at least twice. That is obstruction. He said in January and in June that everything had been turned over which has been proven not true. Even if it were, he still broke the law by having it — period.
I worked in Signals Intelligence for seven years in the Marine Corps, supporting the National Security Agency. I guarantee had I been found to have classified material outside the secure work spaces, I would have been in the brig awaiting court martial in short order.
This brings to mind Hillary Clinton. She committed the same offense with classified material on the unsecure server in her house as verified by James Comey. How did she get away with it?
Carl Torgerson
Longview