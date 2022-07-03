Letter to the Editor: Trump-appointed judges should be prosecuted to full extent permitted by law

If a businessman seeking business investment misstates or deceives, he will be in violation of securities laws and other fraud prohibitions. He may be punished, both civilly and criminally.

If an attorney, appearing before a trial or appellate judge, lies or otherwise fails to disclose the whole truth, she may face contempt sanctions, disbarment, or worse.

But if an appellate judge, appearing before the Senate in confirmation proceedings for an appointment to the Supreme Court, hides or misstates his settled opinions, we treat this as “business as usual,” apparently without risk to the equivocator.

There is now no doubt that Justices Gorsuch, Kavanaugh and Barrett — in seeking confirmation — failed to disclose material facts and otherwise misled concerning their intentions on abortion. Senator Collins of Maine may be politically unreliable, but she is not wrong in asserting the Trump-appointed judges misled, and did so intentionally.

Privileged persons who commit perjury appearing before Congress should suffer consequences. Merrick Garland should investigate and prosecute each of the Trump appointees, to the full extent permitted by the law.

Ralph Mitzenmacher

Longview

