Ya gotta tip your hat to Ramona Leber.

When her 16-year term on the Longview City Council ended nearly a decade ago, Leber simply changed course and got back to work.

She volunteered with the planning commission.

She runs programs in the Longview School District which support families struggling with poverty and substance abuse.

When friends urged her to seek the seat left vacant by Hillary Stroebel's departure, Leber answered the call. She notes the homeless crisis as Longview's top issue.

"There's been understandable frustration," Leber said. "I think it's pretty important to sustain HOPE Village as one strategy in an overall effort to address the problem. We need to continue its evaluation and make sure it's making a difference in people's lives."

Leber's on point. The council deserves plaudits for implementing HOPE Village. It won't end the problem, but the council deserves credit for addressing a desperate situation. There's early evidence to support that decision. Of the first 100 people admitted to Hope Village, 12 have transitioned to permanent housing.

Leber’s been here before. Longview residents would be well-served bringing her back.

Dave Grumbois

Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.