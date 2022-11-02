Letter to the Editor: Tim Davidson only clear choice for Cowlitz County coroner

Our coming election will leave us with some important choices. For Cowlitz County Coroner, Tim Davidson is the only clear choice for me.

Tim’s professionalism and pursuit of education over the years have provided our county with an outstanding public servant. Tim understands the balance between compassion for a difficult time for the grieving and when needed, the importance of leaving no stone unturned while on the evidence trail for truth when a questionable demise is presented.

Tim has trained and fostered relationships in his office that have bloomed into new skilled employees contributing to public service for Cowlitz County. Tim created and has maintained a strong team that focuses on the office mission and the needs of those they serve.

On a personal level, Tim has a proven passion for medical research and has made his office available for graduate students such as myself, seeking the right environment to advance the study of important public health topics such as the opiate crisis.

Please join me in supporting Tim Davidson for Cowlitz County Coroner.

Patrick Gallaher

Kelso