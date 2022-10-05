Letter to the Editor: Think of what Republicans want to do to many programs before voting

If you don't need Social Security, veterans' benefits, Medicare or Medicaid, vote Republican because these are programs they want to slash or eliminate.

This statement can be researched.

Without any thought they gave trillions of dollars to the super rich without a plan for repayment. Republicans plan to recover this money by gutting veterans' benefits and Social Security.

These programs are earned by hard-working people.

When voting, think of you and your neighbors and vote Democrat.

Dale Loisette

Longview