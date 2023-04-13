Hi folks.
There is a new doctor in town. I was very sick a while back and he helped me get well. He works for Kirkpatrick Family Care. Had a great conversation with him about his naval experience — he is a Navy veteran — and about what is happening in the world. His name is Alex Nelson. Check him out if you can get in, it may take a while. They are very busy.
Ray Van Tongeren
Longview
