Letter to the Editor: There is a choice to resolve the political conflicts

When I was a college student in the 1950s and ’60s, politics seemed simple. Republicans were the conservative party of business interests and Democrats were the liberal party of the hoi polloi, or so it seemed. Both parties had political fringes but their views were considered extreme and were not influential in mainstream politics. Our political hegemony seemed stable.

This stability began to fray with the civil rights awakening and the Vietnam conflict. Still, political dialogue remained largely within the democratic framework and compromise remained the norm,

In the last decade, political groups have emerged for whom reason is not enough, and more vulgar forms of struggle involving violence are being promoted. The Republican mainstream is polluted by their former fringe and has become a party of apparatchiks devoted to the rantings of a former president.

We have a choice on how to resolve these conflicts. We can rely on a democratic process and reason or we can descend into some form of third world chaos.

Ed Phillips

Kalama