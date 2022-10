Remember when there wasn't “a dime's worth of difference” between the two major political parties? When voters had to choose between Tweedle-Dee and Tweedle-Dum?

Nowadays, that's not a problem. There's a definite difference: shall we be governed by the billionaires of the New World Order — or by American citizens? Shall our borders be open or secure? Shall we protect our law-abiding citizens or release criminals into our communities?