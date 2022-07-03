Letter to the Editor: The United States has failed women's health privacy rights

The United States of America and its Constitution have failed to protect a woman’s right to health privacy, about the most private thing you can imagine. And this Supreme Court joke says no rights. What’s worse than the conservative hypocrites who have pushed for this day is the pandering wimps in the Democratic Party who failed to stand up to years of corruption and allowed three justices appointed by a twice impeached criminal president to steal the privacy of millions of women.
We have no leaders. This country is a joke.
Todd Bratton
Longview