 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: The term bipartisan not fair to the people of the country

Mailbox stock art
Stock

I don't think the term bipartisan is a fair to the people of this country. The people who are elected no longer truly represent their districts, but by the party they represent on their agenda.

You can tell by the letters that you send them. The letters have to be one on their lists so you get a form letter back. The last one I wrote that wasn't in one of the categories on their list I got back a summary of what they were doing along the agenda. Maybe if everyone left their ballots blank we would still have the bipartisan legislation system still doing what's good for us?

Marvin Raynor

Castle Rock

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News