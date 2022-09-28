Letter to the Editor: The latest changes with the comics and puzzles means goodbye to TDN

OK, you finally did it. I have stuck with you through the thick and thin but you finally did it. You have eliminated my Wonderword and once again screwed up the funnies that I read. You just don't seem to take into account what some of your readers want and do you ever ask them? No, that would make it too hard to just do as you please and take away many of the articles that many of us want.
Not that you will really care or that it will make a difference, but you leave me no choice at this time to cancel my subscription at the end of the month. Goodbye old friend, it's been nice to know you. Not that you will ever print this.
P.S. Some of us older folks don't want to try and find what we want on your website. I'm 77 years old and not what one would call "tech savvy."
Dale Davis
