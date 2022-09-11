Letter to the Editor: The Kelso City Council is unified and committed

Well Kelso, what a year it's been. Your City Council has gone from gnashing of teeth and constant crisis to amicable and productive discussion on Kelso issues, not things outside our city confines.

Everywhere you look, you see progress, real progress. Are we there yet? Heck no but we are moving forward. And there's more good things coming. Big things.

And be assured, the council and city staff are working hard to solve our North Kelso issues, our water supply issues, developing plans to improve our streets and so much more.

Will our problems be solved today or tomorrow? No. But the council is unified and committed to undertaking the difficult work necessary to solve these problems.

Jim Hill

Kelso