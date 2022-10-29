Letter to the Editor: The erosion of rights must come to an end. Vote accordingly.

Perhaps the only positive outcome from the COVID-19 "pandemic" was the exposure of liberalism for what it truly is, a disaster of epic proportion. The authoritarian nature of liberalism always leads to failure, because it stands as a polar-opposite to our constitutional foundations of freedom and liberty.

Forced vaccinations through threats of lost livelihoods, and censoring free-speech of political opponents has no place in our republic. We also have seen the glaringly hideous results of leftwing governance with rising inflation, unsecure borders, lawlessness, homelessness, high taxes and burdensome regulation.

There is no such thing as Utopia, and there never will be. Do not allow yourself to be seduced by the promises of the left. They are merely thinly veiled lies to exert more control over the citizenry. We have an opportunity to reject these failures in November. Please vote and send a message that "We the People" are in charge, and the erosion of our rights must come to an end.