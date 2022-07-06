Letter to the Editor: Thanks to front desk staff, nursing team and doctor for pleasant experience

In late April, I went to the Lakefront Clinic for a follow-up emergency room visit. At the front desk, I found I wasn't on the schedule. Rhiana and Deziray arranged for Carol S., a nurse, to come talk with me. She took me to her private office since all the rooms were full. I asked for my COVID booster and Keena (RN) made sure I got it. Dr. Tad Westdale, a certified physician assistant, came in to see me. He is what every doctor should be - efficient, knows why you're there, friendly, easy to converse with, asked if I had any other questions. His manner let me know he cared; just an all around kind human.