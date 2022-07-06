 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
editor's pick
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Thanks to front desk staff, nursing team and doctor for pleasant experience

Mailbox stock art
Stock

In late April, I went to the Lakefront Clinic for a follow-up emergency room visit. At the front desk, I found I wasn't on the schedule. Rhiana and Deziray arranged for Carol S., a nurse, to come talk with me. She took me to her private office since all the rooms were full. I asked for my COVID booster and Keena (RN) made sure I got it. Dr. Tad Westdale, a certified physician assistant, came in to see me. He is what every doctor should be - efficient, knows why you're there, friendly, easy to converse with, asked if I had any other questions. His manner let me know he cared; just an all around kind human.

The kind and accommodating front desk staff, efficient nursing team and a top notch doctor made for a very pleasant experience. Thanks to all of them.

Beverly Anderson

Longview

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News