Letter to the Editor: Thanks to Coroner Tim Davidson for staying independent

I recently toured the new state-of-the-art county morgue. Congratulations Dr. Tim Davidson and crew. Few local citizens are aware that at the end-of-life Cowlitz County now has an internationally accredited coroner’s office.

The result is a huge accomplishment for our coroner, who visited numerous morgues; served on no less than 30 boards and committees, including being president of the Washington Association of Coroners and Medical Examiners; lobbied for legislature requiring all state coroner/medical examiner offices to meet national accreditation standards by 2025; and increased state funding for training the state's death investigators for national certification.

Dr. Davidson recently secured grant funding for a toxicology unit for the new morgue reducing evidence finding to minutes instead of months. He also envisions establishing an agreement with local schools to assist students in various forensic educational opportunities.

Thank you, Dr. Tim Davidson, for staying independent thus recognizing that a coroner must be independent of external political pressures allowing you to focus on our community needs.

Kathleen A. Johnson

former Cowlitz County commissioner

Kelso