Letter to the Editor: Thanks for the analysis on how social media misuse drives the nation apart

Thanks for analysis on social media misuse

Heartiest thanks to Dan Myers for his brilliant, insightful and accurate analysis of how misuse of social media continues to drive our nation apart.

Too many users “selectively choose and give preference” to sites they agree with and shun those with opposite views. Therefore, “Society then becomes splintered and hateful.” A further result is “a decline in happiness and civility,” which “leads to viewing anyone who does not agree with you as an enemy and ‘justifies’ rioting, burning, looting or worse.”

As a step toward recovery, Myers reminds us to “Learn how to do your own research in order to judge the reliability of anything you see,” and to “recognize that bias may exist in all of your sources. Learn to differentiate between fact and opinion. Realize that knowledge and intelligence are not the same.”

Our founding fathers couldn’t have stated it better.

John M. McClelland

Longview