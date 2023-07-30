A woman named Marie came past the Statue of Liberty to America as a pregnant 19-year-old woman. Contrary to our patriotic history, Marie and others were not welcomed here. She came from a village near Odesa in Ukraine. Americans in general didn’t care to have foreigners come to take their jobs and make more mouths to feed. She was quarantined and separated from her husband, who had but $13 and a 16-year-old brother with him as well.

This is a success story. Marie had seven productive children. That first child became a doctor. With knowledge learned on the wheatfields in Ukraine they became part of America’s great breadbasket. They helped to feed the world. She was my great-grandmother.

Nationalism in Stalin’s Russia in the 1930s destroyed Marie’s ancestral village and its people. Some were sent to Siberia, but many of her family were killed. Marie was left with great sadness. Nationalism in modern America has taken root in our local area. It’s not good. Many here think America should let Putin have his way with Ukraine. Joe Kent is one of those.

Our U.S. Rep. Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is doing a great job of representing her 3rd District. She meets with constituents, supports small business and rural values, promotes and writes new legislation, and backs America’s call to protect democracy by helping Ukraine. Many in our world need wheat shipped from Odesa. I’m thankful for each Marie.

Allan Wise

Kalama

