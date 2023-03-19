Thank you Longview Councilwoman Angie Wean for supporting Meals on Wheels. It’s a wonderful program!
I deliver and look forward to seeing my people every week. They are so thankful for the meal and conversation and something to look forward to each day.
Maybe someday, Cowlitz County Commissioner Arne Mortensen, you’ll be waiting for that knock on the door. You just never know.
Bonnie Stein
Longview
