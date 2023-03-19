I want to express my deepest gratitude to the City Council, administer and staff for providing Sons of Norway members an opportunity to share their concerns regarding the proposed Kelso affordable housing project.

At the last robust City Council meeting, the proposed housing project plans considered acquiring/demolishing the 91-year-old Sons of Norway Hall to be used as a parking lot. In the past few days, it has come to my attention through the city of Kelso Building and Planning Department that the current plan will not include acquiring/demolishing the Sons of Norway building.

Tusen takk (many thanks in Norwegian) to the many citizens who attended the last City Council meeting in support of the Sons of Norway. Your support and encouragement was inspiring as the Sons of Norway moves forward in planning for future programs and events. Thanks again to the city of Kelso for considering other options.

Nancy L Harris

Vice-President of Sons of Norway, Kelso