After three successful garage sales to sell my collection of almost 500 puzzles, I want to thank all who showed up to purchase many of my puzzles. This event was successful, and I want to give a shout-out thanks to garage sale hosts: Kathy, Tamara, Deanna, and Rachel.

With the donations of $1,622, the LCC Foundation will be able to help LCC students who might need an extra boost for a successful education. This event was a clear example of our community coming together to aid worthy students in their endeavors to continue training and education. Thanks so much to all!

Alex Emerson

Longview

