Vote for Mr. Terry Carlson for Longview School District! I just did and I am grateful to Mr. Carlson for this opportunity.
Terry Carlson well bring a life experience grounded in our community. From his career in our economy’s foundational timber industry, his degree from the great WSU, and not the least raising his children through Washington State’s public schools.
Terry Carlson will be a unifier, not one looking to fracture our great Longview District.
Vote for Terry Carlson.
John Andrechak
Longview
