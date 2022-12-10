Letter to the Editor: TDN printed misinformed editorial cartoon on oil

What a misinformed, misleading editorial cartoon by Bob Gorrell your newspaper published on Dec. 2.
If the U.S. fossil fuel industry wanted to produce more oil in country, they simply have to use the 9,000 permits already issued for drilling here. If they want to produce more oil in country, why are they still exporting crude? In 2021 the U.S. exported about 8.54 million barrels a day. Annual total exports were greater than imports in 2020 and 2021. Annual U.S. tax subsidies to the fossil fuel industry is roughly $20 billion.
People are also reading…
Wake up America, you are being deceived. Saudi Arabia owns and has 100% control of America's largest oil refinery. They took control of it during the Trump administration. (Go figure). So if you are looking for more U.S. oil production don’t blame Biden. Look deeper at the profit boondoggle all U.S. fossil industries are experiencing right now. Shouldn’t they be investing these record profits into more U.S. drilling?
Randy Martin
Clatskanie