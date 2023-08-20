I was pleased to see the pictorial article in the Aug. 10 Daily News by TDN photojournalist Katelyn Metzger. Washington state is blessed with great geographical diversity.

Most of us living in this area are within a couple hour drive to mountain, ocean, forest, arid landscapes, agricultural, rural, and urban settings. Katelyn's photos captured the beauty of the Palouse Region articulately. There is an abundance of beauty in our wonderful state and I hope these images inspire more road trips of exploration. Thank you, Katelyn (and Piper your travel companion), for sharing the east side with us. Now get out there and explore your Washington, folks!

Joseph Govednik

Longview

