Letter to the Editor: TDN needs to start local editorials again

There have been a number of changes to The Daily News over the past year or so. Some have been well received and others have not.

One of the changes I find interesting is the absence of “Our View” editorial board editorials. Looking back on the TDN web site the last editorial from the TDN editorial board I can find was in October 2021.

So, with everything going on in our local community and the country our editorial board has lost its voice. I understand there have been changes in staff, but that should not be a reason for the editorial board to go silent. Editorial views from other publications are nice however, they should not be the only ones we see.

It’s time the TDN editorial board lets us see “their view."

Michael Getman

Longview