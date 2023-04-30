Golf, baseball, basketball and soccer. Only one of these recreations is financed by everyone for a very few people who chose to partake in it, at a major expense to the taxpayer. The other three we finance for the benefit of kids.

The Mint Valley Golf Course has no place in the municipal budget. You wanna play golf, find a business that offers it. The rest of us taxpayers have no need to subsidize your adult entertainment.

Mark Johnson

Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 175 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.