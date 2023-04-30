The Republicans in DC want to reduce federal spending by cutting programs millions of Americans depend on to survive. At the same time, they oppose hiring more IRS agents to collect unpaid taxes.

Per the IRS, $1 trillion goes uncollected each year. Recovering those funds would certainly help reduce the deficit while continuing to provide a safety net for our most vulnerable citizens.

Tax cheats and evaders should be forced to pay and if that requires thousands of new agents, so be it.

Those of us who faithfully pay our taxes shouldn't have to carry the load for those who don't, nor should we shed a tear for those who are forced to pay.

Jon Browne

Longview

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 175 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.