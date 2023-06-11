This letter is in response to your May 28th article concerning sea lions. According to Casey Clark, lead marine mammal researcher with the WDFW, their program is an overall success in tracking and removing sealions. Clark stated that it is the most successful collaborative program he has ever been a part of. If that is the case, explain why salmon numbers between 2002 and 2018 have dropped from 280,000 to 100,000. Their efforts are mainly at Bonneville Dam and the Willamette River.

They don’t have a clue how many salmon are consumed downstream from Bonneville and the Willamette. I have a video taken by my grandson of at least 300 sea lions on a sandbar below the Cowlitz River feasting on the endangered smelt and salmon. I would be willing to share this video with WDFW and ODFW. Once the smelt are gone, their only diet is salmon and sturgeon. Imagine what it takes to feed sealions each day that weigh between 500 and 2,200 lbs.

I did some research and found that California sea lions eat between 5% and 8% of their body weight each day. Taking 19 sea lions per year is a drop in the bucket! My observation on the Columbia River is that the sea lion numbers are still climbing and the endangered salmon, steelhead, smelt and sturgeon numbers are declining. Changes must be made soon to get things back in balance or else our salmon and steelhead runs will be just a memory.

Eric Evenson

Clatskanie

Letters to the editor policy:

Letters should be original and no longer than 250 words. Letters must include the author’s name, street address or telephone number for verification. The newspaper does not share that information with third parties. Only the name and city of residence are published. One submission can print per month. All submissions are subject to editing for length, spelling, grammar and clarity. Send submissions to letters@tdn.com or The Daily News, PO Box 1666, Longview, WA 98362.