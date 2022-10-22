Letter to the Editor: Take a stand and vote to protect reproductive rights

Washington state won't be spared if Republicans are successful in implementing a nationwide prohibition. Spontaneous abortions are commonly called miscarriages, occurring with 10-15% of known pregnancies. Induced abortions intentionally terminate another 15-20%. Either way, any remaining tissue will become toxic unless it is removed from the body. If not discharged naturally, medical treatment is required to complete the extraction. This involves procedures which are prohibited by law in an increasing number of states. Exceptions which protect the life of the mother require doctors to demonstrate the patient is actually at risk of dying. There have already been cases where health care was withheld because of insufficient medical evidence.