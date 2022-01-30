Letter to the Editor: Support the Castle Rock levy

Our schools have had an extremely difficult time over the past couple of years trying to educate our kids in the face of the Covid pandemic. As a result, kids have struggled and staff is surely fatigued. Castle Rock schools now have a proposal on the ballot to continue their operating levy. The is a replacement levy at the same rate as it been. So there are no new taxes. It helps to fund costs that are not paid by the State and yet are essential to student growth. Let’s be sure we maintain these funds so that we don’t add to the hard times our students are facing. Please join me in supporting our kids and vote for the Castle Rock Replacement Levy.