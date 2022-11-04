 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Support Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and say 'NO to authoritarians like Joe Kent'

I am proud to say I'm a Liberal.

“If by a 'Liberal' they mean someone who looks ahead and not behind, someone who welcomes new ideas without rigid reactions, someone who cares about the welfare of the people-their health, their housing, their schools, their jobs, their civil rights and their civil liberties-someone who believes we can break through the stalemate and suspicions that grip us in our policies abroad, if that is what they mean by a 'Liberal." then I'm proud to say I'm a "Liberal.” John F. Kennedy, September 1960.

A letter writer's Oct. 29 letter is an example of the ignorance of the right-wing spouting definitions of what it is to be a Liberal, in a misconceived way, and they do it to support their authoritarian agenda. They call themselves conservatives, "WE the People," yet they support fascism and dictators like Vladimir Putin of Russia and Kim Jong-un of North Korea.

Please, support Marie Gluesenkamp Perez. Say NO to authoritarians like Joe Kent. Vote for pragmatic Liberalism.

Joe Hobson

Longview

