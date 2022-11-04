Letter to the Editor: Support Marie Gluesenkamp Perez and say 'NO to authoritarians like Joe Kent'

“If by a 'Liberal' they mean someone who looks ahead and not behind, someone who welcomes new ideas without rigid reactions, someone who cares about the welfare of the people-their health, their housing, their schools, their jobs, their civil rights and their civil liberties-someone who believes we can break through the stalemate and suspicions that grip us in our policies abroad, if that is what they mean by a 'Liberal." then I'm proud to say I'm a "Liberal.” John F. Kennedy, September 1960.