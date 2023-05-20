I support HB 1071 to provide School Resource Officers for our schools. From the year 2000 to the present at least 150 victims have been killed in school shootings in the US. Washington state has not lifted a finger to protect our school children and teachers. However, I’m confident that my Representatives: Walsh and McEntire, and Senator Wilson in Olympia will support HB 1071. People are beginning to realize Dems who give ridiculous excuses such as; ‘a resource officer would frighten the children’ for opposing such laws, are looking for body count, their real reason for doing nothing. How difficult is it to weigh these two scenarios; frightened children, or dead children?