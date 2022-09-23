 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Support democracy and vote for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

Jamie Herrera Beutler courageously voted to defend our democracy. I admire her for that. We can support our democracy by voting for Marie Gluesenkamp Perez.

Kenneth P. Kendall

Longview

