Letter to the Editor: Stop tossing out criticism for a day or two and talk about positivity

Let’s put our heads together and have a day of thankfulness before the November holiday set aside for thankfulness.

Let’s just be aware that the presidency of any country is a big assignment. The leaders are human. They are not the universal savior of every issue in mankind.

In our country, they are merely elected by a majority of voters.

Yes, they probably are fairly well known, by using whatever skills chosen to be known. That doesn’t make them especially all that talented; just the person assigned for a period of time.

Can we, just for a day or two, stop throwing criticism at whoever is in, or out, of the Oval Office and accept and talk about the positives in our lives? If we dig deep enough we can find lots. Please, the children are listening and we are scaring them.

Kathleen Johnson

Kelso