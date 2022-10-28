 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Stop the insurance companies from 'leaching billions' annually from the health care system

The National Nurses United volunteers were out at CVS stores all over the country asking them to cut ties with Partnership for America's Healthcare Future, a dark money group fighting against Medicare for all.

A few days ago, Whole Washington and Red Berets for Medicare for All volunteers rallied outside Sen. Patty Murray's and Sen. Maria Cantwell's offices in Seattle asking them to co-sponsor S.4204.

Americans are hurting. We continue to ration medications and delay care due to fear of costs associated with care. Those who go bankrupt from medical debt have an employer-based insurance. Why is that?

Insurance companies are parasites. Leaching billions from our health care system annually. It has to stop. I urge my elected officials to make it stop.

Carey Wallace

Castle Rock

