This has been going on for awhile here in our area and all over the country. Homeless people on the streets, camping in tents , has reached a crisis point. My focus here is the possible steps we can take to help solve this public dilemma.

The very first thing is to have Gov. Inslee declare a state of emergency which will kick in a statewide response to deal with the situation on both the county and state level. Appoint a state czar to lead and coordinate all agencies involved. The primary goal is to provide enough temporary housing and services to people on the street to get them back to self-sustaining, normal lives. What we need is direct public support and interaction with the homeless on the street. Given the urgency of the situation, state and local government must respond right now.