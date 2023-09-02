The sixth floor of St. John's hospital is staffed by an exemplary group of health professionals. When I was a patient there recently, I witnessed nurse after nurse treating each patient with respect and patience.

In addition, they seamlessly pitched in to help each other wherever they could see they were needed. This group of dedicated individuals exemplifies the best in medical care.

