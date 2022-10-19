Letter to the Editor: Southwest Washington needs a real leader, Marie Gluesenkamp Perez

As our great nation hastens its own demise through hyper-partisanship, party-over-country politics and extremism bordering on anarchy, Nikita Krushchev's prediction America would destroy itself from within is coming to fruition.

The antidote to that sad reality is to elect leaders who employ common sense, compassion and intelligence and who are open to finding ways to work with folks from across the aisle in order to solve existential problems.

Marie Gluesenkamp Perez is that leader. Her passion for finding workable solutions that, while not necessarily pleasing extremists from the left OR the right, will pay big dividends to the vast majority of her constituency. This is in stark contrast to her opponent. While Marie strives to build bridges, her opponent wants to burn them down.

Nothing worthwhile ever gets done in Congress without cooperation and collaboration. We don't need a Matt Gaetz or MTG clone to represent Southwest Washington. We need a real leader. We need Marie.

Wayne Nichols

Longview