LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: Son recalls dad's story about predicting the coming winter weather

This is the time of year when every expert wants to predict the coming winter. My late father used to tell the story of an old Indian up the Lewis River who gained quite a reputation for predicting the coming winter.

My father gained confidence with him and asked what kind of winter we were in store for. Old Eagle Feather reported: It's going to be a long cold, cold winter. Father asked what he based his prediction on? Old Eagle Feather said: Settlers are putting up a lot of firewood.

Kelly Niemi

Kelso

