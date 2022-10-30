Letter to the Editor: Social Security remedy must be a bipartisan effort

Recent liberal letter writers used misinformation about Social Security to try and scare you into voting for Democrats. The truth is, Social Security, like most socialist programs, eventually runs out of other people’s money. It is projected the Social Security trust fund will run out of money in about 13 years. Bills have been introduced to prevent this by both Republicans and Democrats. The remedy will have to be a bipartisan effort.
As long as either side believes they can gain votes by using Social Security scare tactics, a solution will never be reached. It will take a combination of payroll tax increases coupled with some form of benefits reduction to save Social Security. We must elect legislators who can see that.
Dan Myers
Kelso