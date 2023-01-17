 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

Letter to the Editor: So much done to beautify Longview, but what about the buildings in bad condition?

The article in the Jan. 12 paper about the Longview Outdoor Gallery has prompted me to write this letter.

I applaud the group's goal of beautifying and attempting to draw more visitors to downtown Longview. And I applaud the city's sidewalk restorations of a few years ago. I feel as though it's all in vain as long as many of the downtown buildings are in such bad shape.

We celebrate Longview's 100th anniversary this year and it's a shame to see those buildings in the sorry condition that they are in with peeling paint, mildew and some them downright falling apart. City Council, can't something be done about this? I'm pretty sure that this isn't what Mr. Long envisioned 100 years ago.

Mary Ann Johnson

Longview

Submit a letter to the editor at tdn.com/forms/contact/letter_to_the_editor or email letters@tdn.com.

