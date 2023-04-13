I should have written this letter a long time ago. I have to pay my respects to these guys who did such a great job.

Their price was good, their work was great, their attitude was awesome. When somebody says they love their work you have to go find a hat so you can tip it.

They are All Out Sewer & Drain, and they have my business in the future.

William Moriarty

Kelso

